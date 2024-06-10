MALIBU—On June 6, the city of Malibu announced on its website it petitioned the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Court to review a February 20, 2024 decision by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as part of the city’s effort to address noise impacts on the community of new flight paths.

“Like every community in America, Malibu needs to able to enjoy peace and quiet as an important part of community health and wellness,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “However, our residents, as well as the habitats and wildlife of the Santa Monica Mountains, are heavily impacted by aircraft noise. I urge the FAA to work with Malibu to find solutions so that we can protect our quality of life.”

The city of Malibu indicated that three new flight paths in and out of Los Angeles International Airport (HUULL TWO, IRNMN TWO, and RYDRR TWO) have been identified as having particularly strong noise impacts on Malibu generated by planes during take-off and landing. The FAA’s February 20, 2024 decision would exclude those flight paths from further environmental considerations.

The city of Malibu wants a dialogue openly with the FAA about the impacts of these flight paths on the community, the need to take the issue seriously, and to work with the city to develop flight procedures that will decrease such impacts.

The city of Malibu hopes that a Court review of the decision made by the FAA can get the Federal Aviation Administration to come to the table and discuss with the city a way to reach an acceptable solution between the parties.

For details, see the City’s petition to the FAA. For more background information, see the City’s September 9, 2023 letter to the FAA.