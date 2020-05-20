MALIBU—Last weekend was the first weekend that Malibu’s beaches were open since the coronavirus pandemic started. Beachgoers were out causing alarm for local residents. According to Malibu’s Sheriff Volunteer Patrol, there were 977 citations given out at Zumba Beach. Parking lots for the beach were closed, which led to many parking their cars illegally in residential neighborhoods

The Los Angeles County order states that no gathering or sunbathing is allowed on the beaches at the present time. Along with the order, facial coverings are required outside of water. Some beachgoers did not have any facial coverings on while at the beach.

According to the report from the Malibu Sheriff Volunteer Patrol, complaints were made via social media.

Barbara Ferrer, Director of the Los Angeles County Public Health, held a press conference on Tuesday, May 19 to address issues. She noted that they were currently working with Beach and Harbor to make sure this does not continue to happen.

“You don’t know when you’re in a public space who the people are who are around you, you may have underlying health conditions,” said Ferrer.

The city of Malibu released a statement on May 18 indicating that complaints from the community had been heard. They have requested extra patrol and the Sheriff’s Beach Team will continue to patrol the beaches.