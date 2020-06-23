MALIBU — On Monday, June 22, a new house was listed for sale at Malibu for $16.5 million. The property is in Point Dume, an area of Malibu famous for its large estates and ocean scenery.

The new property that has just become available for sale is the gated Malibu Bluff Estate. The inside of the house is inspired by the design of a five-star hotel, as said by Yawar Charlie of Compass, the home’s listing agent. He added that the property is just above the Pacific Ocean with a private path to the beach which makes it a popular choice for celebrities who want to live in seclusion and surf. Charlie also said that the walkway is surrounded by lush greenery, and that it has a direct view of the ocean.

It is a four bedroom house with an additional guest home, and it is designed to feel like a Zen retreat. There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms in total, with four bedrooms and bathrooms at the bigger house, and the remaining bedroom and bathroom in the guest house.

There is also a modern media room to accommodate a large TV, as well as a den with built-in shelves. The dining room is connected to the living room, and it has a fireplace. The other amenities in the house include a large lagoon pool, a marble hot tub in the master bathroom, a gym, and an artist’s loft.