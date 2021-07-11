MALIBU—A brush fire that broke out on Friday, July 9, near Tuna Canyon Road and Saddle Peak Road has been contained 50 percent. The fire has spread six acres.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department crew members worked to contain the fire. 150 firefighters were on the scene to extinguish the fire and hot spots. Firefighter helicopters equipped with water-dropping resources were also called to the scene.

The fire started as a small brush fire burning one-fourth of acre in heavy brush and difficult terrain. Firefighters had to carry around 2,000 feet of hose to reach the fire. The scene was on a hillside near Pacific Coast Highway. Crews first responded to the fire around 1:00 a.m.

AIR7 HD was above the scene showing the flames through the smoke. The footage was posted on social media which showed smoke that could be seen for miles. The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert and shut down Tuna Canyon Road from Las Flores Heights Road to Pacific Coast Highway.

The last update of the fire was posted on the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Twitter page. No injuries or damages to structures were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.