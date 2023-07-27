MALIBU—On Wednesday, July 26, a brush fire broke out along Topanga Canyon Road and Santa Maria Road. Caltrans reported road closures which included Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Santa Maria and Rubicon roads that remained closed until approximately 5:30 p.m. when a good portion of the fire had been contained.



Reports from ABC Air7 indicate the fires came close to Fair Hills Farms, advertised as, “California’s Equestrian Facility.” Canyon News reached out to Fair Hills Farms and the Malibu Fire Department to get more information.



The Los Angeles County Fire Department Community Services Liaison (LACoFD) Division 7, responded with the following incident report:



“INCIDENT SUMMARY: On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 1:56 p.m., County firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire near North Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Santa Maria Road in unincorporated Topanga. Upon arrival, firefighters found a half-acre brush fire burning at a moderate rate of speed in heavy brush, with no immediate structures threatened. Firefighters initiated a fire attack.



The incident commander called for a second alarm resource assignment to assist with firefighting operations. The fire has burned approximately 25 acres, with ten percent containment. The California Highway Patrol has shut down traffic at the Southbound Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Mulholland Drive.



There are no firefighter or civilian injuries reported. County Fire resources assigned to this incident include: twelve engines, three helicopters, one Heli-tanker, one paramedic squad, six camp crews, four camp superintendents, one water tender, one patrol, two dozer teams, one safety officer, four battalion chiefs, and two assistant fire chiefs. The Los Angeles Fire Department, Cal Fire, and McCormick Ambulance are also assisting on scene.”



Currier reported that, “As of July 27 at 7:00 a.m., the fire has been more accurately mapped at 12 acres total, with 70 percent containment. Crews will continue to work throughout the day, until mop-up is complete.”



This is one of multiple brush fires of late that have added to the massive heatwave that is encompassing southern California. Historical reports on July temperatures over the last three years are below.



On July 26, 2023, temperatures reached a high of 96 degrees and a low of 69 degrees. A year prior 2022 temps were a bit cooler with a high of 86 degrees, with the low at 59 degrees. In 2021 very similarly, the high in Malibu was 84 degrees, and the low 66 degrees.