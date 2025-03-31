MALIBU—The city of Malibu is asking businesses to complete the Malibu Business Pulse survey by April 7.

Malibu is committed to supporting local businesses. They have launched the Malibu Business Pulse Survey to better understand challenges facing the business community in the aftermath of the recent fires. Feedback from the public will help shape future programs and resources.

Businesses are asked to provide feedback as, their input is invaluable in building a stronger, more resilient Malibu.

The survey closes on Tuesday, April 8. To take the survey visit: https://bit.ly/43x95Ie.