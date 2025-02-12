MALIBU—On Tuesday, February 11, the city of Malibu disclosed that Malibu Canyon Road will be closed for storm safety starting on Thursday, February 13, at 1 a.m. through Friday, February 14, at 6 p.m. (from Piuma Road to Adamson Flats).

Heavy rain could trigger life-threatening and damaging flooding and debris flows. Moderate to heavy rain is forecasted Wednesday through Friday. Stay alert, be prepared and take precautions.

The Red Cross Palisades Fire Evacuation Center is still open for those who choose to evacuate in the burn area (Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles).

For road closure information, visit LA County Public Works Road Closure website: https://pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures/index.cfm.

Malibu is under flood watch, and residents are urged to prepare. Plastic sandbags are prohibited in the city — only burlap and jute are allowed. Do not remove sand from the beaches, as it harms the coastal ecosystem and is illegal under County Law.

Sandbag Locations

Pre-filled & Empty Bags:

-La Costa Post Office parking lot, 21229 PCH

Sand & Empty Bags:

-Fire Station #70, 3970 Carbon Canyon Rd at PCH

Empty Bags Only:

-Fire Station #71, 28722 PCH at Zumirez Dr

-Fire Station #72, 1832 Decker Canyon Rd

-Fire Station #88, 23720 Malibu Rd

-Fire Station #99 32550 PCH at Encinal Canyon Rd

All Los Angeles County Fire Stations have sandbags. Call ahead to check availability of sand and filled bags and visit www.dpw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags/ for more details.