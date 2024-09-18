MALIBU—On Tuesday, September 17, the city of Malibu announced on Facebook important tips for the community to preserve their septic tanks.

Residents should schedule a regular pumping every 2 to 4 years. It helps remove solids and ensures and effective system. A yearly annual inspection should be done on a septic system to identify any potential issues before they become a major problem.

Individuals should keep accurate record keeping of all pumping, inspections, and maintenance activities. That helps to keep the tracking of the health of your septic system.

Advanced Treatment Units (ATUs) are small biological treatment systems used to treat wastewater to a higher degree than a traditional septic system. In Malibu, these are known as Advanced Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems (AOWTS).

ATUs are used in many areas to achieve a higher-quality wastewater than what exits traditional septic tanks. In fact, they are necessary in some areas — either because of the sensitivity of the environment, or because of site conditions. ATUs are also designed to reduce nutrient loadings, whereas traditional septic systems are not to the same degree.

Proper maintenance protects the local environment and ensures the longevity and efficiency of residents septic system.

For information, individuals can visit www.MalibuCity.org/OWTS.