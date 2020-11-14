MALIBU — Christi Hogin, the longtime City Attorney of Malibu, announced on Friday, November 13, she will retire from her post. Hogin has served as City Attorney for almost three decades.

Hogin said in a letter announcing her retirement that “serving this community has been the highlight of my career.”

“Since I met with the first council-elect in August of 1990, I have dedicated myself to advancing Malibu’s commitment to being a responsible steward of this beautiful piece of California and to protecting local control of this rural residential community,” Hogin said. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve every city council elected by the community and honored to have served alongside each city manager since incorporation.”

Hogin is an attorney with the firm Best Best & Krieger, with which the city has a contract “to provide city attorney services and many firm lawyers” to handle legal matters for the City.

“I am confident that I leave the City in good hands with Trevor Rusin and the team at Best Best & Krieger,” Hogin added.

Malibu Mayor Mikke Pierson shared his reaction to the news referring to Hogin as “legendary among California cities.”

With the birth of her first grandson, Hogin has chosen “to rearrange my life to spend every moment I can with him.”

“I believe she has provided the best possible legal guidance to every City Council since Malibu was incorporated, and helped them to achieve their policy goals every step of the way,” Pierson said in a statement. “It has been my great pleasure working with her, and I wish her well on this new chapter in life as a proud grandparent.”

Hogin will leave the post effective December 15, 2020, one day after the newly-elected City Council is sworn in.

“My best wishes to the new City Council and may the joy and strength of community always find a home in Malibu,” Hogin added.