MALIBU—The Malibu City Council appointed Ruth Quinto to serve as the new city treasurer. The council appointed Quinto during its meeting on November 9, at the recommendation of the Administrative and Finance Subcommittee.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, November 17, the city said Quinto “has considerable experience in municipal finance and treasury management having held leadership positions in large municipal organizations for over 23 years.”

“Although the pandemic has delayed so much of the nation’s life, the City continues to operate, and effectively managing the City’s finances and investments is a critical component of our ability to be able to serve the community,” said Malibu Mayor Mikke Pierson. “So I am pleased that we were able to find such a well-qualified candidate to fill the role of City Treasurer.”

According to the city, Quinto just relocated to Malibu with her family. She recently retired after serving as Chief Financial Officer of the Fresno Unified School District and City Controller for the cities of Fresno and Moreno Valley.

“This position will enable her to use her extensive background in municipal finance to serve her new hometown,” the city’s press release states.

The new city treasurer appointment comes as the city of Malibu was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). The certificate, announced by the city on October 30, was awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

“Transparency and accountability to the community, and responsible management of the taxpayers’ dollars are among the most important guiding principles that a government can strive for, and the City of Malibu has shown again and again through the years that it delivers on that promise,” said Mayor Pierson at the time.

As the new City Treasurer, Quinto will work with staff to continue the focus on “strong fiscal and treasury management in the years to come,” the city added.