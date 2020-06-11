MALIBU—The Malibu City Council proposed an ordinance to enact a Temporary Restaurant Recovery Plan to support local businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and offer the community the option of outdoor dining at Malibu restaurants, which was officially approved during the City Council meeting on Monday, June 8.

The ordinance will allow the city to issue a temporary permit that will allow restaurants to expand beyond the curbside pickup and delivery options that have been limited as the COVID-19 pandemic started in March. As the temporary recovery program is implemented, Malibu restaurants will offer more dining options than they would under Los Angeles County Public Health Orders protocols. Due to the risks of COVID-19, restaurant capacity will be limited with effective social distancing to meet requirements from Los Angeles County.

“Local restaurants are a vital part of any community, creating business revenue, local jobs, and offering people the pleasure of enjoying dining out with friends and loved ones,” stated Mayor Karen Farrer to Canyon News. “This will not be a free-for-all, and we will closely monitor the program to make sure the activity is safe and responsible. During these extremely difficult times, we need to be able to look forward to the freedoms and pleasures of normal life while continuing to follow safety precautions to fight COVID-19.”

“It is important for the city to support restaurants through the ordinance during this pandemic,” affirmed Councilmember Skylar Peak.

Malibu’s local restaurants have been impacted by the loss of businesses as customers were forced to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus, leading customers to lose income. The city will conduct outreach to local businesses about the Restaurant Recovery Program and City Planning Department staff will be prepared to assist any local businesses through the application process. To make an appointment or obtain more details, call 310-456-2489 or email MPlanning@malibucity.org.