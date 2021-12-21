MALIBU—Malibu City Hall will close at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 23 and Thursday, December 30, and will be closed Friday, December 24 and Friday, December 31.

The Malibu Community Pool will be closed Thursday, December 23 through Sunday, December 26 and Thursday, December 30 through Saturday, January 1. The pool will be open for holiday hours Monday, December 27 through Wednesday, December 29 from 4 p. thru 7 p.m. Visit MalibuCity.org/Aquatics.

The Michael Landon Center and Temporary Skate Park will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 24 and Friday, December 30, and will be closed Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1. All other City parks and facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to Sunset.

For additional details, visit MalibuCity.org/Facilities or call 310-317-1364.