MALIBU—On Tuesday, August 13, the city of Malibu reported on its website that it completed Phase 1 of the Community Lands Project, its extensive community outreach and engagement program regarding the future use of five City-owned community lands. The city is moving into Phase 2 to narrow down the feedback received and determine the types of uses the community envisions for each specific land.

As part of Phase 1, feedback was collected through multiple channels between April and June 2024:

-A dedicated email address: MalibuCommunityLands@MalibuCity.org

-A contact form on the dedicated website: MalibuCommunityLands.org

-A community survey via FlashVote

-Three community meetings

-Three pop-up events throughout the city of Malibu

“The participation from our community has been tremendous. This process is about creating spaces that will truly serve our community’s needs for generations. Every voice matters as we work together to shape Malibu’s future,” said Mayor Doug Stewart. “The feedback from Phase 1 provides a strong foundation for more targeted discussions in Phase 2. We’re excited to dive deeper into the community’s vision for each specific land, which will help us determine the next steps in October.”

About 322 suggestions were received at three in-person meetings and three pop-up events, 259 recommendations via email and website forms and 201 responses to the community survey. Based on this input, the City has identified the most frequent suggestions received to develop 10 categories of potential uses for further consideration in Phase 2.

The categories include:

-Commercial use (parking, business development)

-Community center (senior center, youth center, library, visitor center)

-Community pool/splash pad

-Grass sports fields (soccer, football, baseball, softball)

-Housing (workforce and senior)

-Indoor theatre/arts center

-Open space (pathways and trails, community garden)

-Outdoor amphitheater

-Sports courts (basketball, pickleball, tennis, bocci)

-Other (dog park, skate park, bike trails, bike parks)

Phase 2 will start beginning mid-August through September and will focus on determining which of the 10 categories the community prefers for each of the five lands. In addition to gathering feedback via email and the updated website form at https://malibucommunitylands.org/contact-us, Malibu is hosting another round of in-person events and plans to conduct another community survey.

Upcoming Pop-Up Events:

-Thursday, August 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Malibu Middle/High School, 30215 Morning View Drive (for Malibu Middle/High School students, parents and staff only)

-Friday, August 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Trancas County Market, 30745 Pacific Coast Highway

-Friday, August 30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Malibu Chili Cook-Off, 23575 Civic Center Way

Upcoming Community Meetings:

-Thursday, August 22 at 6 p.m. – City Hall, Council Chambers, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road

-Thursday, September 5 at 5:30 p.m. – Trancas Land, 6103 Trancas Canyon Road

-Tuesday, September 17 at 5:30 p.m. – Chili Cook Off Land, 23575 Civic Center Way

For more details about the project, including maps and details for each community land, and how to participate in Phase 2 visit MalibuCommunityLands.org and sign up for email updates at MalibuCity.org/CommunityLandsEnotify.