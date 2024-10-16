MALIBU—On Tuesday, October 15, the city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page that the Malibu City Council, Parks & Recreation Commission and Arts and Culture Commission will review the feedback received from late-April through September and determine the next steps in the process at several meetings in October.

There will be several public meetings to discuss the Malibu Community Lands Project. The upcoming meeting schedule is as follows:

-Parks & Recreation Commission & Arts and Culture Commission Meeting: Tuesday, October 22 at 5 p.m. at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Rd)

-Malibu City Council Special Meeting: Thursday, October 24 at 1 p.m. at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Rd)

-Malibu City Council Meeting: Monday, October 28 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Rd)

The city of Malibu currently owns five parcels of vacant land spanning just over 61 acres. To ensure the future of these community lands aligns with the community’s priorities, the City of Malibu is launching a robust outreach and engagement program to collect your feedback.

In Phase 1 of the outreach process, the City collected general community feedback on the types of uses the community envisions and prefers for the future of these lands. The City hosted multiple in-person meetings and pop-up events, gathered input via email and website forms and conducted a community survey via FlashVote. Based on the extensive public input received, the City identified the most frequent suggestions to develop the following 10 categories (in alphabetical order, not rank order):

Commercial use (parking, business development)

Community center (senior center, youth center, library, visitor center)

Community pool/splash pad

Grass sports fields (soccer, football, baseball, softball)

Housing (workforce and senior)

Indoor theatre/arts center

Open space (pathways and trails, community garden)

Outdoor amphitheater

Sports courts (basketball, pickleball, tennis, bocci)

Other (dog park, skate park, bike trails, bike parks)

As part of Phase 2, the city asked the community to share which category of uses they prefer for each of the lands from August through September.

The city performed a technical feasibility review of each of the lands based on planning, geology, environmental health and public works considerations. Based on their evaluation, La Paz and Triangle have feasibility limitations. Visit the Community Lands page to learn more. For more details on the project visit www.MalibuCommunityLands.org.