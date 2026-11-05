MALIBU—On October 28, the City of Malibu held its 5th graffiti removal event, during which teams addressed graffiti on 28 buildings along the Pacific Coast Highway damaged by the Pacific Palisades Fire. Teams from the City of Malibu Code Enforcement Division and the Public Works Department completed the work and are seeking to remove graffiti in the city, reduce urban blight, and support Malibu’s ongoing rebuilding and recovery.

This voluntary beautification project has identified 61 properties with street-visible graffiti, but removal cannot begin until the City obtains the owner’s permission. The City of Malibu thanks the property owners who signed up for the program and helped beautify Malibu. The program runs until April 12, 2027, and participation is free. To participate, property owners must provide a signed Trespass Authorization to the LA County Sheriff’s Department and can begin by contacting City Code Enforcement at Code@MalibuCity.org or calling City Hall at 310-456-2489.