MALIBU — The city of Malibu has been making routine repairs with its Annual Street Maintenance Project that will be conducted during July through August to ensure the quality of the city’s roadways.

Work done to the roads this year will include sealing cracks, pavement repairs, Asphalt Rubber Hot Mix, overlay, thermoplastic striping and Type II Slurry Seal.

Maintenance will be conducted at the following locations Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Carbon Mesa Rd, Vista Pacifica, Deville Way, Malibu Knolls Rd, Coast View Dr, Harbor Vista Dr, Colony View Circle, Malibu Crest Dr, John Tyler, Malibu Country Dr, Blue Dane Ln, Vantage Point Terrace, Forest Gate Circle, Skyline View Dr, Laurel Ridge Dr and Bayberry Ln.

While construction is underway, those who travel the specified roadways should be mindful of alternating lane closures and partial street closures in the area. Driveways and parking spaces are also subject to being blocked during construction hours. Traffic will be controlled through the use of temporary signs, cones, flaggers and pilot cars.

The project lies in the part of the city’s five-year Pavement Management Plan that consistently assesses the needs of the city’s roadways. Through it, city streets can be met with quick timing for maintenance and repair.

Money allocated from Traffic Safety Funds as part of the City’s General Fund is utilized to fund the project.