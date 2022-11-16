MALIBU—On November 14, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a multi-vehicle crash along the Pacific Coastal Highway and Kanan Dune Road.



When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident deceased.



According to LASD Lt. Jordan, the driver was a suspect in the theft of the 2017 Lexus NX he crashed. The vehicle was reported stolen between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. November 14.



It was later discovered the individual was recently released from rehab. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he collided with a motorcycle and a truck. The Lexus caught fire, killing the driver. The condition of the driver of the truck is currently unknown. The name of the deceased individual is unknown.

The male driving the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital by ambulance where he was treated for his injuries. No further information is known about his condition.



All lanes of the PCH, Kanan Dune Road, and nearby Cornell Road were completely shut down while first responders worked the scene of the crash.