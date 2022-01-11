MALIBU—The city of Malibu’s Dial-A-Ride service which provides individuals who are 60 or older and those suffering from disabilities and need to get to and from doctor appointments, grocery stores, the Senior Center, and certain destinations outside the region is expanding. Fares are $1 or $2 for trips inside Malibu or $4 for trips outside the city.

The service boundaries have expanded to Agoura Hills, Calabasas (North of Las Virgenes Canyon Road), Santa Monica (California Avenue to Colorado Avenue), UCLA Medical Center and Veterans’ Medical Center in West Los Angeles, and Kaiser Permanente in Woodland Hills.

Reservations are required 24 hours in advance, on a first-come, first-served basis. To schedule a ride for existing members, or to register for the service, call (424) 346-8444. Dial-A-Ride program hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For assistance registering, or for more details, call 310-456-2489, ext. 357 or visit www.MalibuCity.org/SeniorCenter.