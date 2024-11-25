MALIBU—On November 21, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that beginning Friday, November 29, individuals can pick up fresh Christmas trees at the Chili Cookoff Lot (Civic Center Way at Webb Way). On Saturday, November 30, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: holiday market, food trucks. On Friday, December 6, from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: community night, MHS Choir performance, ugly sweater contest, holiday treats.

On Saturday, December 7, their will be the holiday market, gingerbread house. On Saturday, December 14, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., holiday market. On Sunday, December 15, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. holiday Karaoke, food trucks.

Shop for Malibu High and Middle School Spirit Wear, student-made wooden ornaments, gifts and clothing from local vendors. Volunteers are needed.

The Malibu Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for staff, programs and supplies for Malibu public schools. For more information, and to sign up to volunteer, visit: Holiday Market + Tree Lot — Malibu Education Foundation.