MALIBU—On Tuesday, July 7, the city of Malibu informed that the Malibu Elementary School and the Webster Elementary School are aiming to raise $275,000 by the end of the month. With the loss of their usual means of profit, the two schools are at risk of losing their teacher’s aides as well as their arts and technology programs.

The two elementary schools in Malibu have been working towards raising $275,000, although they have had to partially fund themselves at the past. This is because the financial aid to these schools are perceived as supplementary to the standard curriculum budget. In the past years, the two schools have successfully raised about 30% of the total cost, and the Santa Monica-Malibu United School District has paid the remaining 70%. This institution, however, is currently unable to financially aid the elementary schools as it is facing a shortage of money within itself. This deficit in money became a bigger problem with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, which further depreciated the revenue from sales taxes, and caused a reduction in state funds by 30%.

The Parent Teacher Association at the Malibu and the Webster Elementary Schools have so far raised about $105,300, which constitutes around 30% of the total cost of teacher’s aides, arts programs and PlanetBravo, a technology education program. The two schools had previously scheduled an auction, a jog-a-thon and a book fair to raise more money, but these events were cancelled due to emergence of the COVID-19 disease.

With the loss of their usual means of generating profit, the two schools are struggling to raise $275,000 by July 31 and are at risk of losing their teaching programs. The PTAs from both schools cooperated to create a SOS Campaign to help raise money. They have launched a Direct Drive for funds, which allows anyone to donate on the schools’ websites at websterpta.com or malibuelementary.org. Also, between the dates of July 17 and July 26, the schools will be holding a joint online auction. Items that will be sold at the auction include two tickets and a backstage pass to a Jimmy Buffet concert, a Lake Tahoe vacation, the right to be the mayor of Malibu for a day and a consultation with architect Lorcan O’Herlihy. The schools are also open for donation, and can be emailed at either websterptamalibu@gmail.com or pta@malibuelementary.org.

The two elementary schools are still working on contingency plans for academic year 2020-2021, and they will it release a complete plan by July 16.