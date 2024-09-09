MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its website that the final event of the Malibu Film Society will be held on September 24.

The public is asked to sign up for the final event in the Malibu Film Society and the city’s special summer series, “Shari & Lamb Chop,” featuring a Q&A with Malibu’s own Mallory Lewis and her mother’s puppet Lamb Chop. The Shari & Lamb Chop event will be held at Malibu City Hall, Civic Theater located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road at 7 p.m.

Long before Mister Rogers and Sesame Street, ventriloquist Lewis changed the face of children’s television with her sock puppet Lamb Chop. The beloved puppet gave voice to things women simply couldn’t say in mid-century America. The documentary by Lisa D’Apolito (“Love, Gilda”) chronicles Lewis’ decades-long, and successful struggle to overcome sexism, ageism, and her own legacy of having created such an unforgettable cultural icon.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the free pre-show reception including wine, snacks and soft drinks for all guests. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

To qualify, residents must first complete the one-time registration process, here. Once registered, you’ll be able to make a reservation for the show. Advance reservations are requested for each show, with 50 free seats available to residents on a first-come/first-served basis. Once free seats have been claimed, additional seats for Malibu residents will be available at a special discount.