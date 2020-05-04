MALIBU—Malibu Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2018 after the Woolsey Fire, announced on April 15 that it is offering the delivery of any groceries or needed supplies to those who cannot run errands themselves. This includes elderly, immunocompromised, and people who are self-quarantining.

In a mission statement via Instagram Malibu Foundation said, “At this critical time, investing in continuing access to food, hygiene, shelter, and other services for the most vulnerable is important to keeping the entire community healthy.”

This service is being done in coordination with the Mighty Under Dogs, a charity organization founded by local surfers. The delivery itself is completely free but, money will need to be provided to reimburse the volunteers. These organizations are also accepting and welcoming any donations, including masks, to help keep the operation active.

This effort is being done in addition to multiple other actions already taken by The City of Malibu to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Last week on Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1, The Community Organized Relief Effort and Malibu Medical Group distributed a second round of drive-through tests at Malibu City Hall. Earlier in the month the city council also adopted an ordinance which put a temporary moratorium on foreclosures and evictions for residential and commercial tenants affected by the virus.

The operation is actively seeking healthy volunteers to help service all requests as fast as possible. To request the use of the delivery service, access a volunteer form, or to offer any donations please visit https://www.themalibufoundation.org/cv19 or text “COVID19” to (833) 407-0117.

According to The Los Angeles Department of Public Health as of today, May 4, Malibu has a total of 31 confirmed cases.