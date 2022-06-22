MALIBU—The city is inviting community members to join in celebrating the ways that parks and recreation programs make Malibu stronger, healthier, more vibrant and resilient during the National Recreation and Park Association’s (NRPA) Park and Recreation Month.

“I invite Malibu residents of all ages and abilities to enjoy the City’s many excellent parks and recreation programs this summer, from sports and wellness, to crafts and culture,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “The physical and mental health benefits of parks and recreation programs to our community are especially important during our long recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The city of Malibu reported on its website that parks and recreation programs “increase a community’s beauty, quality of life, economic prosperity, and resilience in the face of climate change and natural disasters,” according to NRPA. They promote physical and mental wellbeing, time spent in nature, environmental conservation, education and culture, according to NRPA.

Malibu offers a variety of fun, healthy, engaging activities for residents of all ages and abilities, including CineMalibu Movies in the Park, Learn to Swim Water Safety Lessons, Summer Day Camps and art exhibitions. Other offerings include nature hikes and walks, afterschool programs, arts and culture classes, and the return of excursions and luncheons with the Malibu Senior Center.

To view programs at MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices. Follow the Community Services Department on social media at Facebook.com/MalibuCommunityServices, Instagram.com/MalibuCommunityServices, and Twitter.com/MalibuCSD for updates and activities.

During the month of July, the city is inviting the community to share their experiences, memories and stories about what parks and recreation mean to them on social media with the hashtag #RiseUpJuly.