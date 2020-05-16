MALIBU—On Friday, May 15, a home in Malibu caught fire at approximately 2 p.m. at 22345 West Pacific Coast Highway. The Los Angeles County Fire Department stated the fire was extinguished within minutes. The activated sprinklers at the property helped in keeping it under control. Crews spent the afternoon handling the damage caused by the fire and sprinklers.

There were no injuries reported. According to the city of Malibu, there was a full closure to the traffic lanes near the affected area and Carbon Canyon. At approximately 3:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department opened all lanes in both directions on PCH.