MALIBU—On Friday, August 30, the city of Malibu posted on its website that to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season, Malibu will hold its Annual Safety and Preparedness Fair on September 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Malibu City Hall parking lot. The city is working to help the community be prepared for wildfires, as well as earthquakes, floods, and other disasters.

Malibu faces various potential disasters, including wildfires, floods earthquakes, and tsunamis, making it important for the community to take active steps to be prepared. The city is committed to offering information, resources, trainings and guidance to help community members be more prepared and resilient, including the Safety and Preparedness Fair.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority,” said Mayor Doug Stewart. “By hosting this fair, we aim to equip our community with the knowledge and tools they need to protect themselves, their families, and their homes during fire season. Safety is a shared responsibility between the City, our partner agencies, and the community, and together we can ensure Malibu remains safe and resilient.”

Earthquake Simulator – Kids and adults can take a wild ride in Safe-T-Proof Earthquake Simulator to experience what it feels like to be in a house when a major earthquake strikes. The simulator effectively demonstrates the importance of anchoring furniture and heavy objects like TVs as part of making your home more earthquake safe.

Fire Extinguisher Training – Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers will set up and demonstrate their Emergency Information and Supplies Station. They will also offer live-fire training for guests to learn how to safely and properly use a fire extinguisher on small fires. No registration required.

Emergency Preparedness Services and Products Vendors – Participating companies will show their emergency preparedness services and products, answer questions, and some will have on-site sales.

Learn About Volunteer Opportunities – Attendees can learn about a variety of local emergency and safety related volunteer opportunities with Arson Watch, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Malibu Volunteers on Patrol (VOP), and Community Brigades.

Learn About Brush Clearance and Home Wildfire Hardening – Meet the City’s Fire Safety Liaisons, former wildland firefighters, and learn how you can harden your home against wildfire. They’ll teach you how to protect your home from the millions of embers that can fly out more than a mile ahead of a wind-driven wildfire like the Woolsey Fire, and which are a leading cause of homes burning down during a wildfire. The Fire Safety Liaisons can also give you advice on proper brush clearance and making your emergency plans.

Fun and Educational for Kids – The Expo is a great opportunity for kids to learn about emergency preparedness and meet the hardworking law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals who help keep our community safe.

Bicycle/Scooter Safety Rodeo – Safe Moves, a non-profit dedicated to traffic safety education for children and teens, will host a fun Bicycle and Scooter Safety Rodeo, where kids can learn safety tips while riding real bikes and scooters. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must sign a waiver.

Touch-a-Truck – Kids can see, touch and get inside specialty emergency and law enforcement vehicles, including a Fire Engine; LA County Sheriff’s Department Search Rescue truck, patrol car, and motorcycle; a California Highway Patrol (CHP) car and motorcycle; a Southern California Edison utility repair truck; and a tow truck.

Mini-Therapy Horses – Pet the adorable Mini-Therapy Horses that bring therapeutic visits to Veterans and crime victims.

Rock Climbing Wall – Fun, free activity for kids and adults.

Food and Desserts – Food will be available for purchase from the In & Out food truck and Tikiz Shaved Ice.

Raffle – Every attendee will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win one of many great prizes.

Participating Emergency Services, Products, and Information Booths

-IPS

-Blaze Blockers

-Natural Disaster Survival Products

-Genasys Protect

-National Weather Services (NWS)

-Wildfire Home Protection Service

-Safe Soss

-Brushfire Battle Systems

-Boys & Girls Club Malibu

-Malibu CERT

-Malibu VOP

For more details contact Emergency Services Coordinator Sarah Flores at 310-456-2489, ext. 237 or SAFlores@MalibuCity.org.