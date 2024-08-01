MALIBU—On July 31, the city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page that the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Deputies on Tuesday, August 6, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Forest Cove Park in Agoura Hills for National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, as described on the National Night Out website.

National Night Out transpires across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more. NNO was started in August 1984.

The city of Malibu noted there will be fun for the whole family and the opportunity for the public to get to know their local law enforcement from Malibu/Lost Hills Station, learn about crime and public safety issues.