MALIBU—The city of Malibu has launched a PCH Safety Education and Awareness Campaign where city leaders, law enforcement, community members, community advocates and partner agencies participated for the “Cruise Malibu – Surf, Sand, Slow” campaign.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 5 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park located at PCH at Malibu Canyon Road.

Addressing PCH safety is a top priority for the city of Malibu and has been conducting an intensive effort to address PCH safety, including supporting state legislation, highway improvements and technology, driver education, and increased traffic enforcement.

“Cruise Malibu – Surf, Sand, Slow” was designed by a focus group of longtime residents with deep marketing and advertising experience, two Pepperdine students, the LA County Sheriff’s Department, CHP, and City staff. The community picnic-style event will feature a panel discussion led by community members with a Q&A, a presentation of the City’s new “Cruise Malibu – Surf, Sand, Slow” music video and campaign materials, and a call for volunteers to join the PCH safety effort. Take the pledge to “cruise PCH at or below the speed limit in Malibu” and receive a “Cruise Malibu – Surf, Sand, Slow” gift.

Food will be available to buy. Attendees are asked to bring chairs, blankets, and warm clothing. No alcohol or BBQs. Any dogs should be leashed. The event is free, but no RSVPs needed.

For more details about the city of Malibu’s efforts to address PCH safety, visit the webpage.