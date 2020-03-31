MALIBU- The City of Malibu launched an online Virtual Recreation Center that features programs, activities and classes designed to help residents stay active, engaged, and entertained during the Stay at Home Order issued by Governor Newsom. The virtual stimulation project launched on Tuesday, March 24 due to closures of City Hall, the Senior Center, and City parks.
The Malibu Senior Center will continue to offer wellness checks to any senior who would like to be called during the Stay At home order. If you know a senior who would benefit from a wellness check, please contact Lisa Crespo at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357 to add them to the wellness check list.
The Virtual Recreation Center features a variety of resource sharing such as:
- Do Yoga with Me : Offering free yoga instruction videos
- Fitness Blender : Offering a variety of free fitness videos
- Nike Training Club : Offering free fitness videos through a linked app
- Alo Moves : Resource offering yoga, meditation, and fitness tips
- Cosmic Kids Yoga : A child friendly yoga exercises recourse
- Kid-friendly Workouts : Arranged activities for children to engage with at safe and playful beginner levels
- GoNoodle : A movement and mindfulness exercise unit of videos created by child development experts
- Fluency and Fitness : An educational resource focusing on brain breaks to help students review literacy and math skills while incorporating gentle fitness
- The OT Tool Box : A resource designed to teach how to build skills through movement
- BBC goodfood : Children’s baking recipes
- All Kids Network : Offering crafts, activities, mazes, dot to dot, etc activities
- Highlights Kids : Fun games for children, recipes, crafts, and activities
- Maker Stations : Features simple at home creations
- Nomster Chef : Illustrated recipes designed for children ages 2-12
- Baking & Bread Camp : Youth and adult virtual cooking classes by Gourmandise School of Sweets and Savories (@gourmandisela)
For more Stay At Home activities provided by the Virtual Recreation Center, visit MalibuCity.org/VirtualRec. Categories for engagement include:
- Nature & Virtual Travel
- Senior Recreation Resources
- Brain Games
- Stem & Education Resources
- Arts & Culture
- Fun & Fitness
To connect via social media with the Virtual Recreation Center, visit:
- Instagram: Instagram.com/MalibuCommunityServices
- Facebook: Facebook.com/MalibuCommunityServices
- Twitter: Twitter.com/MalibuCSD