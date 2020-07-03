MALIBU—On Thursday, July 2, the official city of Malibu’s Twitter account posted an update to the public stating that the Malibu Library would start its new “Sidewalk Service” on Monday, July 6. According to the Twitter post, the service would allow the Malibu community to still find ways to “enjoy the Library’s countless books, movies, music and other resources during pandemic, with COVID19 safety measures.”

The post ended with a link to the Los Angeles County Library’s official website focused on the sidewalk service, so that interested parties could find out more information about the program.

This new “Sidewalk Service” began on June 8 and, before July 6, had 24 LA County libraries following the service. The website states that starting July 6, 22 more libraries (including Malibu library) will offer the new service.

The process behind the program is listed in 6 steps on the official website:

Call the Library once you’re notified that your hold is available to tell them when you can pick up your holds Park in a designated space for Sidewalk Service Holds pickup. A face covering must be worn while picking up holds. Call the Library at the number listed on the parking sign Follow staff instructions and wait in the designated area with the face covering on while your holds are brought for pick up. Enjoy the items Return items to a book drop by the due date.

Standard borrowing schedules will be followed, meaning that books and CDs can be checked out for 3 weeks while DVDs are checked out for 1.

For more information about the program, including access to an FAQ page, click here to be redirected to the official LA County library website.