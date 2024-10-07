MALIBU—On Thursday, October 3, the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station indicated on its Facebook page that it has a Safe Exchange Zone in the east side of the parking lot.

Individuals having a private party transaction off Ebay, Offer Up, Facebook Marketplace, or other sites, should utilize the safety of the Sheriff’s Station parking lot to conduct exchanges.

Here are a few safety reminders to keep in mind when buying/selling online.

1. Always meet in a public place (such as Police/Sheriff Station)

2. Never go to an exchange alone, always bring backup.

3. Only bring enough money for the purchase.

4. Try the product first, before buying.

5. Get proof of the purchase (written document/receipt).

6. Do not give out your personal information.

7. Always trust your gut, if something seems off it probably is.

Individuals are reminded that when utilizing Malibu/Lost Hills Station’s Safe Exchange Zone, LASD deputies cannot act as official witnesses for the transactions. They will not provide legal advice or settle any civil disputes.