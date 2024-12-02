MALIBU—On November 29, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a Malibu man, later identified as Damon Bivens, 58, was booked into jail at the Twin Towers Correctional facility on felony charges after firing his weapon at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department(LASD) deputies that arrived to arrest him on other charges.



Reports indicate LASD deputies responded to a call of shots fired north of the Pacific Coast Highway. Arriving officers located the shooter who was barricaded in a home located in the 22000 block of Carbon Mason Road. The suspect opened fire on the officers as they approached. The officers took down the suspect and took him into custody.



Reports indicate that Bivens now may face attempted murder charges. Bivens bail amount was set at, 1,000,000.00. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Locator, his court date has been set for December 2, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. at the Van Nuys Municipal Court.