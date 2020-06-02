MALIBU — In a video posted to YouTube on June 1, Malibu Mayor Pro Tem Mikke Pierson addressed the matters of protesting and civil unrest in the Malibu community.

Pierson stated, “The City of Malibu supports peaceful First Amendment protest and offers our support to our neighboring cities that have been hard hit with looting and violence over the weekend.”

Over the weekend, no civil unrest incidents were reported in Malibu.

He added, “The City Council and staff are here to serve the community and are committed to protecting the health and safety of Malibu during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the current civil unrest.”

The City Emergency Operations Center will remain open. Additionally, the City Manager has requested more deputies to be present at Malibu Lost Hill Sheriff’s Station.

Pierson also reminded residents of the importance of slowing the spread of coronavirus even though stay-at-home orders have been eased.

In accordance with the Los Angeles County curfew, a Malibu curfew will be in effect from 6 p.m. on June 1 to 6 a.m. on June 2. This involves staying off public streets, avenues, boulevards, walkways, alleys, parks, or any public areas in Malibu.

A violation of this order is a misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine less than $1,000 or an imprisonment less than 6 months.