MALIBU—On October 4, the city of Malibu reported that it is moving forward with implementing speed cameras along Pacific Coast Highway to reduce speeding and enhance road safety. The move comes after Governor Gavin Newsom signed bill SB 1297 into law.

According to the city of Malibu website, they launched a Request for Proposals (RFP) to develop a Speed Safety System Use Policy and a Speed Safety System Impact Report, which are essential first steps in implementing the speed camera system. The measures will ensure the program is rolled out responsibly and in accordance with the state statute outlined in the bill. Proposals must be electronically submitted to Susan Duenas, Public Safety Director, at SDuenas@malibucity.org no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, November 1. A copy of the full proposal is available at www.MalibuCity.org/Bids.

“We are committed to moving forward with the speed camera program as quickly as possible, while adhering to all state guidelines,” said Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart. “This is an important tool in our ongoing efforts to improve safety on PCH, and we will continue to keep the community informed as we progress.”

The City’s Public Works Department already identified the locations where speed cameras will be placed based on the highest rates of speed-related collisions and fatalities. The speed cameras will be installed in the following high-risk areas along Pacific Coast Highway:

-Decker Canyon

-Between Guernsey Avenue & Morning View

-Latigo Canyon

-Between Carbon Beach Terrace & Carbon Canyon

-Tuna Canyon

The law goes into effect in January 2025, and Malibu is aiming to move quickly while ensuring that all necessary regulatory processes are followed. The city remains dedicated to an “all of the above” approach to road safety, combining enforcement, education, and infrastructure improvements.