MALIBU—The City of Malibu announced on Monday, November 23, 2026, that the warning phase of its Pacific Coast Highway Speed Safety System will now begin on January 1, 2027. The program had been expected to launch in November. Starting March 3, 2027, drivers caught going at least 11 mph over the speed limit on PCH could face fines.

According to Malibu officials, the delay will ensure all parts of the system and its operating requirements are fully ready. Officials also want the launch to line up with possible speed limit changes along PCH. After residents raised concerns about posted limits in the Palisades Fire area, Caltrans reviewed highway speed limits and found that some locations need changes. Caltrans will announce those changes at a later date.

City Manager Joe Irvin stated, “The Speed Safety System is an important step toward making PCH safer and preventing tragedies caused by excessive speeding.” During the 60-day warning period, drivers caught speeding will get warning notices instead of fines. Even after fines begin, a driver’s first violation for going 11 to 15 mph over the limit will still result in a warning.

Once enforcement starts, fines will range from $50 to $500 depending on how fast a driver was going. The citations are civil, so they will not add points to a driver’s license or affect insurance rates. An appeals process and a diversion program for eligible low-income residents will also be available.

The system uses LiDAR technology and cameras that only activate when a vehicle goes over the speed threshold. When that happens, it captures a cropped image of the rear license plate, and a citation is reviewed before it is processed. Data from drivers who are not speeding will be destroyed within five business days, and violation records will be destroyed within 60 days after a case is resolved.

The city will regularly report the program’s performance data to the Public Safety Commission and the public, without including any personal information. Money collected from the program will first cover costs like equipment and staffing. Any remaining funds must go toward more safety improvements on PCH in partnership with Caltrans.

State Senator Ben Allen made the program possible by authorizing the legislation, which was signed into law in September 2024. More than 60 people have been killed in crashes on Malibu’s 21-mile stretch of PCH since 2010. During testing from September 16 through September 24, 2026, cameras recorded about 100,000 speeding violations at four locations, with about 86 percent in Eastern Malibu.