MALIBU─Malibu City Manager Reva Feldman coordinated with California State Parks to have the Malibu Pier, which is a State Parks facility, closed until further notice, after the Malibu Pier and all beaches and trails in the region were overcrowded by individuals this past week.

According to a press release from Matt Myerhoff, Media Information Officer for the city of Malibu, the Malibu Pier, including shops and restaurants on it, and the parking lot is now closed to the public starting Wednesday, March 25, in order to prevent crowding amidst the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to halt the spread of the virus and protect those who could be susceptible to the virus.

“Crowding on beaches and trails or anywhere right now is not acceptable, it does not help us to slow the spread of coronavirus and it puts seniors and vulnerable groups at risk,” said Mayor Karen Farrer. “I know how difficult it is have to stay home, and getting outdoors, getting exercise and enjoying nature are an important part of physical and mental wellness. But we all must come together and practice social distancing at all times to overcome this challenge.”

A stay at home order was issued by the Governor of California requiring all individuals to stay at home except for essential business, and to practice social distancing while outdoors or in essential stores or businesses still in operation. Seniors and those with underlying health conditions are expected to stay at home.

Feldman coordinated with State and County elected officials to close Malibu area beach parking lots. On March 24, state officials responded to crowding on beaches and trails and on Tuesday, California State Parks closed most of its park parking lots, many parks and trails remain open, but patrons are expected to practice social distancing. The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) closed all of its trails and parks on March 24.

For more details about the city’s coronavirus response, visit www.MalibuCity.org/coronavirus.