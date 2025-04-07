MALIBU—Monday, April 7, marks three months since the closure of Malibu Pier. The Pier closed following the Pacific Palisades fire that ravaged the area on January 7, destroying homes along the Pacific Coast Highway. Business owners on the Pier, and in the surrounding area are now suffering from the loss of business after, first the fires, then the floods, mudslides, and debris devastated the area.



Manager of The Ranch, Maren Oetke, spoke publicly about the devastation.



“We were hoping to get back to business as usual, but every day we remain closed, it gets harder. We rely on foot traffic, and this is devastating for us.”



In an interview with Fox News, real estate tycoon, Grant Cardone who lost his beloved Malibu estate in the fires, blames the mismanagement of the land on Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass. He calls on California’s failing leadership to step aside.



“It’s a mismanagement of priorities. The state of California, for the last 25 years, in more interested in freak, fringe groups’ agendas than they are the population of California… Maybe this is going to be it, when the people of California finally have had enough and start voting conservative, common-sense politicians or businesspeople into government to manage their budgets.



On March 20, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., the City of Malibu and Southern California Edison (SCE) held a meeting to discuss the possibility of the Underground Powerline Project at Malibu City Hall.



On March 17, City leadership declared themselves a sanctuary city, placing themselves in solidarity with those workers who have entered the country illegally. Claiming Sanctuary City status sends a message of non-compliance to the U.S. Government, whom they are dependent on for much needed government funding.



On Monday, April 7, local developer, and former candidate for Mayor of Los Angeles, Rick Caruso reminded his followers on his X social media page to shop local.



“Next time you’re in Palisades, Malibu, or Altadena, show love to one of the local small businesses that keep these communities going!”







