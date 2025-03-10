MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced that the Malibu Rebuild Center opens on Monday, March 10. The new facility is dedicated to providing personalized, in-person support for residents and business owners navigating the rebuilding process.

Malibu centralized resources to better assist the public. The dedicated staff can help with permitting, planning verifications, LA County Fire Department coordination and more. The facility will be located at 23805 Stuart Ranch Rd. Suite 240 (across from Malibu City Hall).

Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are encouraged (due to limited facility capacity), but walk-ins ae welcome. Anyone with question can email: MalibuRecovers@MalibuCity.org or call (310) 456-2489, ext. 390. For more information visit: www.MalibuRebuilds.org.