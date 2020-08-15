MALIBU — Beginning in October this year, Malibu residents will have the ability to have 100% of their power from renewable sources, as the city of Malibu announced in a press release on Thursday, August 13.

“All communities should take action to be part of the global effort to combat climate change, and going to 100% clean, renewable energy is a step forward,” said Mayor Mikke Pierson.

Through the Clean Power Alliance (CPA) residents and businesses have the ability to provide their properties with 100% renewable energy powered by solar, wind, and other carbon-free energy sources.

The CPA is a public agency that currently consists of 32 local governments throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties that “[work] to bring clean, renewable power choices to our communities.”

For around 7-9% over Southern California Edison (SCE) base rates, residents of Malibu can have 100% renewable energy. For those with interest in renewable energy but concerned with the increased cost, CPA offers lower rates with lower percentages of renewable energy. CPA offers clean power, which provides 50% renewable energy for no extra cost compared to SCE rates, and lean power, which provides 36% renewable energy with 1-2% savings compares to SCE.

SCE also offers a Green Rate Program, which purchases solar energy from independently owned solar farms. The amount of renewable energy provided by SCE can vary from 50% to 100%. Just as with the CPA, there is a rate increase by SCE for their Green Rate Program.

Residents who sign up for CPA’s 100% renewable energy plan, all air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from their local electricity production and use will be eliminated.

“Fighting climate change is especially important for Malibu, where nearly the entire City is right on the coast and highly vulnerable to sea level change, and is among the Santa Monica Mountains, where climate can make fire conditions like wind, heat, humidity and drought much more dangerous,” said Pierson.

In December of 2018, Malibu joined the CPA, and starting February of 2019 CPA began providing service to Malibu residents. In October of 2019, Malibu selected 100% Green Power as the default plan for CPA customers.

In the fiscal year of 2019-2020, Malibu owned-facilities were powered by 100% renewable energy through the CPA, “meeting the California Senate Bill 100 mandate of 100% zero-carbon, clean renewable energy electricity this year, 25 years ahead of the bill’s 2045 deadline.”

Any residents or businesses enrolled in the CARE, FERA, and Medical Baseline assistance programs can enroll in the 100% Green Power plan for no additional cost.

For more information on the CPA visit their website at cleanpoweralliance.org.