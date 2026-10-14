MALIBU—On Monday, October 12, the Malibu Search and Rescue Team posted on its Facebook page several rescues it conducted over the weekend.

On Saturday, October 10, a car went over the side of Stunt Road with 3 male patients, all of whom survived with minor injuries and were brought topside by SAR and fire rescuers.

On Sunday, October 11, Malibu SAR had prescheduled joint drills with #LACountyFire for car over the side accidents was interrupted by a motorcycle accident about 100 yards from the location of our debrief.

Rescuers from both Malibu SAR and fire immediately responded to the victim, who suffered major traumatic injuries. He was treated, packaged and flown by fire copter to a local trauma center. No additional details about the incident were disclosed to the public.