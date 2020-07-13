MALIBU—Malibu Search and Rescue first responders were called multiple times on Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12, assisting hikers who found themselves stranded on trails in the area.

A pair of calls occurred on Saturday afternoon at Malibu Creek State Park. Search and Rescue reported to a call in about a 19-year-old female who was having a medical episode. While medics were treating the female, first responders were notified of another incident in the same area about a 25-year-old-male who was suffering from conditions of heat illness. Both individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment..

On Sunday, Malibu Search and Rescue responded to two calls near Saddle Peak and Stunt Road. Both rescues were regarding two male hikers suffering from heat-related conditions. The first male had to be airlifted away off the trail, while rescuers were able to pick up the second male with a Los Angeles County Fire Department patrol truck.

Malibu Search and Rescue were called a total of six times over the weekend. On July 5, rescuers reported they responded to a total of nine calls within the first five days of the month. In June, they reported a record high 23 calls in the month. Malibu Search and Rescue have reported a total of 88 rescues so far in 2020.

A heat advisory warning was issued over the weekend as a heatwave scorched parts of the Southern California region. Forecasters expect the high temperatures to continue throughout next week.