MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its website that the groundbreaking on the Malibu Skatepark will take place on Friday, April 11 at 12 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park.

The project is designed to provide a safe and modern space for the entire community to enjoy. Residents, local officials, and skate enthusiasts are invited to join for this special event as construction officially kicks off.

There will be snacks and beverages available and individuals will see design drawings for the new Skatepark.

The new Skate Park will feature street and transition elements including, stairs, rails, ledges, banks, a flow bowl, quarter pipes, spine, extensions, and waterfalls making it an exciting addition to our community’s recreational spaces.

For more details on the Permanent Skate Park, see the press release and visit the Skate Park webpage www.MalibuCity.org/SkatePark.