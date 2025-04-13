MALIBU—On April 10, the City of Malibu issued a press release on the City’s Alert page notifying the public of recent state legislation. There will be both in-person and Zoom meetings to keep residents informed and to help navigate the new Malibu Speed Safety Program.



According to the California Legislative Information webpage, Chapter 631 of Senate Bill 1297 (SB1297) is an Act to amend a bill that is already in play.



“An act to amend Section 70615 of the Government Code, and to add and repeal Article 4 (commencing with Section 22435) of Chapter 7 of Division 11 of the Vehicle Code, relating to vehicles.” This bill was initially approved by Governor Newsom and filed with the Secretary of State on September 27, 2024.



The additional article added to SB 1297 was introduced after four Pepperdine University students lost their lives while standing alongside the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). They were killed on October 17, 2023. The driver was traveling at an excess of 104 miles per hour when he lost control of his vehicle.



Since 2010, a total of 59 people have been killed in vehicle-related incidents on PCH within Malibu city limits.



There are two meetings scheduled to better explain the new policies and who they apply to. The verbiage of the bill states “Not-withstanding other laws,” in multiple places. For example, the new legislation would require those arrested for speeding in the designated areas to pay hefty fines unless they do not meet certain income requirements such as being indigent or less than 250 percent of the poverty level.



The public is invited to a virtual meeting on April 23, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom. The in-person meeting will be held at Malibu City Hall located at, 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd., on April 30, at 6:00 p.m.



The following came directly from the City of Malibu webpage.



“The City of Malibu is committed to prioritizing the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). Following [the] California State Legislature adoption of SB 1297, the City of Malibu is excited to announce the Malibu Speed Safety Program. Join us to learn more about how the program will address safety concerns and speed-related collisions in the community!”