MALIBU — The city of Malibu has launched two virtual art galleries on Friday, July 31. Art Voyagers is a collection of digital media designs and photography by the 2020 graduating class of Malibu High School and Superheroes features artwork from Our Lady of Malibu.

The virtual art gallery of both exhibits places the viewer in a virtual room navigable through the keyboard. The gallery allows one to move around freely and admire the virtual artwork from every possible virtual angle.

Art Voyagers consists of digital designs, PSA posters, word art, phone graphics, and photography. A selection of the works pays homage to Chuck Close, an artist who was well known for his innovative ways to paint human faces. Malibu High School art teacher Carla Bowman Smith taught all of the art courses that resulted in these works.

PSA by Annie Griffin depicts the statistics of social media use while driving and as a cause of insomnia by placing hearts and likes inside a prescription pill bottle. Miscellaneous Photography by Nina Delaney places figurines in a photograph of clouds, one stands on a cloud while talking on the phone, while the two other figurines stare into the sky.

In Superheroes the children of Our Lady of Malibu portrayed “superhero role models with extraordinary powers who do something good for the world,” as the description for the exhibit says. For the exhibit, Our Lady of Malibu Art Teacher Justine Petretti spoke with students on the importance of role models and had students create their own unique version of a superhero.

For Holden Backus, who is in fifth grade, a superhero is a polar bear with matching boots and gloves positioned in a three-point action stance dawning what appears to be an ice cube weapon, as depicted in Dr. Cool. Leighton Hale’s unique version of a superhero is Ice Cream Girl, a watercolor painting of a smiling girl sitting atop a massive ice cream cone.

Both Art Voyagers and Superheroes will be available to view virtually until September 1. To view Art Voyagers click here and to view Superheroes click here.