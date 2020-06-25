MALIBU—The city of Malibu and its Community Services Department will hold online registrations for summer day camps starting Friday, June 26 through July 5, 2020. Registration hours will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Activities are planned as weekly offerings from Monday to Thursday starting July 6 and running until August 6. A limited number of activities will be available to Malibu residents only. Camp offerings include Surf, Enrichment, and Sports.

To ensure that participants are safe, the city of Malibu will apply health and safety precautions at these events.

“All Los Angeles County physical distancing requirements and health guidelines will be followed during City of Malibu Day Camps,” the city states on their website.

Camp groups this year include Aspects Surf Academy, Champ Camp, Super Soccer Stars, and others listed on the day camps page. Aspects Surf Academy, founded in 1999, will provide surfing education, water safety, and surf culture in their courses. Champ Camp’s play-based youth program specializes in a variety of team building sports and games. Super Soccer Stars has been around since 2000. They will teach soccer development instruction and help students develop teamwork skills.

Program details such as age group, price, and location will vary. For more information on day camps and health measures, visit MalibuCity.org/DayCamps or email Recreation Supervisor Katie Gallo at KGallo@MalibuCity.org.