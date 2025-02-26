MALIBU—On Tuesday, February 25, the city of Malibu announced that it is taking steps to streamline the rebuilding process for those impacted by the recent fires.

On February 20, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended City Council’s adoption of key policy modifications to the Local Coastal Program and Malibu Municipal Code.

Key changes include:

-Rebuild as it was, with up to 10 percent size increase

-Exemptions from certain Coastal Act provisions

-Faster approvals for replacement structures

The Malibu City Council will hold a Special Meeting on March 4 to take final action. For questions, contact MalibuRecovers@MalibuCity.org or visit: MalibuRebuilds.org.

It was announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began Phase 2 of debris clean up in Malibu on Saturday, February 22.

Progress can be viewed on their interactive map at https://bit.ly/411J2G9.

Property owners can opt-in to the government-sponsored debris removal program to have the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) remove fire debris from their properties free of charge. Property owners who elect to opt-out of the government-sponsored program will be required to obtain County approval before removing any fire debris.

-For more details and to complete the required Right-of-Entry forms, visit recovery.lacounty.gov/debris-removal/roe/.