MALIBU—On November 3, the City of Malibu announced it will offer property tax relief to owners of beachfront properties and houses that have suffered significant damage from strong tides and ocean swells caused by severe ocean conditions. This will be done through the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Misfortune or Calamity reassessment program. The program is intended to help owners of property damaged or destroyed by a natural disaster, including damage caused by severe ocean conditions.

The conditions to qualify for tax relief under this program are as follows. A beachfront property must have sustained at least $ 10,000 in physical damage. The owner must also have completed and filed a Form ADS-820, Application for Reassessment Property Damage by Misfortune or Calamity within 12 months of the damage to the property. Documentation of repair costs or contractor-prepared estimates can be used as evidence of the damage assessment.

If the request for relief is approved, the assessed value of the property will be reduced. This will remain in effect until after a transfer of a tax base occurs. It will also remain in effect until after the house is sold, rebuilt, or reconstructed. For more information, visit the following website. https://assessor.lacounty.gov/