MALIBU — Malibu is urging citizens to complete the 2020 U.S. census in order for Malibu to receive federal funding for a variety of projects, programs, and public infrastructure.

“Every Malibu household is urged to complete the 2020 Census so that the Malibu community receives the federal funding it needs for roads, schools, hospitals, and other public infrastructure,” the city of Malibu wrote in an online statement.

The U.S. census occurs once every decade and is the official population count used to determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives and as a baseline for distributing federal funds to local communities.

As of publication, Malibu’s response rate to the U.S. census is at 37.3%, nearly 30% lower than the national rate of 64%. California statewide has a response rate of 65.8% and Los Angeles County’s response rate sits at 61%.

A low response rate on the U.S. census can translate into a population count that is under representative of an area’s true population. This may apportion less House representative seats to a community than it would receive with an accurate count and create a lack of funding for communities.

The U.S. Census Bureau will end field data collection and self –response collection on September 30, when data processing will begin. The census is available over the phone, via the internet, and by mail.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, beginning in July, officials will “follow up in person with homes that did not respond to the 2020 census.” All officials will be wearing masks and follow safety protocols.

To take the U.S. census, visit https://2020census.gov/.