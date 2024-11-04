MALIBU—On Sunday, November 3, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that there could be potential SCE power shutoffs from Monday, November 4 thru Thursday, November 7. The power shutoffs could be the result of forecasted Santa Ana winds & low humidity.

Residents should be prepared for power outages. Drivers should come to complete stop at all malfunctioning traffic signals.

A Red Flag warning is in effect for Santa Monica Mountains & Malibu as of Sunday, November 3 thru Monday, November 4, at 6 p.m. due to gusty Santa Ana winds & low humidity. Dangerous ocean conditions. Widespread critical fire weather in parts of Los Angeles County Wednesday and Thursday.

If fire ignition occurs, there is a high risk of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which could threaten lives and properties.

Individuals should be prepared for potential power outages, fires, evacuations, traffic signal outages, downed trees and hazardous road conditions. Individuals should come to a complete stop at any intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal, under CA law.

People with disabilities, or who rely on medical devices or have mobility challenges, and owners of horses and other large animals should consider leaving the area early.

To closely monitor weather conditions and emergency information on local news, especially AM / FM radio which will function with handcrank, battery, solar and car radios if the power is out. Individuals can sign up for emergency alerts from the city of Malibu, at www.malibucity.org/alerts and LA County, at https://ready.lacounty.gov/alerts. SCE PSPS info: www.sce.com/psps. Weather info: https://www.weather.gov/lox/.