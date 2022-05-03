MALIBU—The city is working to help the community prepare for wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters with Malibu’s annual Public Safety Expo on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall.

“We never know when disaster may strike, so the time to get prepared as individuals and as a community is right now,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “I urge every resident, employee, student or business owner in Malibu to join us for the Public Safety Expo to learn how to make a plan and gather supplies so we can be ready and resilient.”

The city reported on its website that the free event is part of the Malibu’s continued efforts to help the community be more prepared for wildfires, earthquakes, floods, landslides and other disasters that nature might bring.

Attendees can ride in an earthquake simulator that recreates a realistic and educational experience of a major earthquake inside a house, highlighting the need to make your home more earthquake safe.

Vendors will have emergency preparedness equipment and supplies for sale and demonstration. Attendees can learn about a variety of volunteer opportunities and see specialty emergency and law enforcement teams and vehicles such as K-9, Malibu Sherriff Search and Rescue, Fire Department trucks and more.

The Expo allows kids to learn about emergency preparedness and meet public safety and law enforcement professionals in person. It also provides individuals an opportunity to start, improve and shape emergency preparedness plans and supplies.

The vendors, participating agencies and trainings offered at the Public Safety Expo will be listed on the website at www.MalibuCity.org/PublicSafetyExpo.