MALIBU—The Malibu Community Services Department is offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 to train lifeguards, pool managers, and learn to swim instructors to work at the Malibu Community Swimming Pool at Malibu High School.

The city of Malibu reported in a press release that it’s an important service to the community to make sure people can learn to swim, and safely enjoy the fun and healthy sport of swimming.

According to the Red Cross, an average of 10 people die daily from drowning in the United States and being certified can help save lives.

Interested individuals can apply online at www.MalibuCity.org/Aquatics by May 15. A link will be provided to complete the hybrid portion on the Red Cross website before the start of the in-person class on Saturday, May 21.

All participants must meet the following requirements to successfully complete the training:

-Ages 16 and older

-300-yard swim using front crawl or breaststroke

-2-minute tread using legs only

-Retrieve a 10-pound dive weight from 13 feet deep, swim 20 yards with the weight using legs only, and exit the pool without using a ladder within 100 seconds

-Complete all online coursework before the in-person class

-Complete the in-person class

The city encourages participants that successfully complete the training to apply for an aquatics position with the city. The full job description, qualifications and application are on the Jobs webpage at www.MalibuCity.org/Jobs. For more details visit www.MalibuCity.org/Aquatics.